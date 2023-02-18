Nov. 1, 1937—Feb. 14, 2023

HORICON—Eugene A. Schwandt, Jr., 85, of Horicon, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

A visitation for Eugene will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Deacon Ed Cody officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Mayville. Graveside military honors will be conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69. Following the burial and military honors for Eugene there will be a funeral dinner with fellowship at the IAM Local #873, 258 Barstow Street, Horicon, WI.

Eugene was born on November 1, 1937 the son of Eugene and Florence (Okon) Schwandt, Sr. in Madison, WI. He proudly served his country in the National Guard with deployment during the Cuban Crisis. Eugene was a welder and retired from John Deere Horicon Works in July of 2000 after 27 years of service.

Eugene was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. He was a member of the Whitetails and Ducks Unlimited and also the Sinnissippi Snowmobile Club.

Eugene will be deeply missed by his son, Steven (Lynn) Schwandt of Sacramento, CA; his daughters: Deborah (Derrick) Schwandt-Evans of Juneau and Sandra (Paul) Kummerow of Kekoskee; his grandchildren: David, Alan, Melissa, Jessica, Ashley, Logan and Seth; great-grandchildren: Jayce, Chase, Grayson, Dahlia, Levi, Jayden. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Daniel Schwandt.

