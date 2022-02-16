BARABOO—Eugene Biesek, Sr., age 79, of Baraboo, was called home to the Lord Saturday, February 12, 2022. He was born August 19, 1942 on the Biesek Farm to Francis and Irene (Fisher) Biesek.

He Joined the Army after high school and shortly after he met the love of his life, Betty Hyke. They married and were blessed with three children and spent most of their life farming. After Betty passed, he was blessed to find Darlene Schell, and they were married.

Eugene loved farming, driving school bus, and mowing lawns. He had the gift of gab. After Darlene passed, he met Jennette and they were engaged to be married this June.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Betty; second wife, Darlene; his daughter, Brenda; two infant grandsons; three brothers, Jimmy, Marvin, and Bernie; and three sisters-in-law, Tammy, Kathy, and Diane.

Eugene is survived by his fiance, Jennette Eggers; his children: Eugene, Jr. (Mary), Jennifer (Keith) Kohlmeyer, Becky Brownell, Bobby Brownell; grandchildren: Shawn, Mellissa, Heather (Dan) Buelow, Kelsey (Stefan) Biesek, Thomas (Brandi) Biesek, Andrew Biesek, Tanner Dixon, Jordyn Brownell, Jason Buss; sisters and brothers: Art (JoAnn), Bill (Fran), Marty (Gwen), Rita (Bill) Mead, JoAnn (Joe) Johnson; great-grandchildren: Kyleigh, Liam, Madison, Landyn, Letti, Everett, Malcolm; as well as many friends.

A prayer service will be held Friday, February 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Redlin–Ertz Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. at the funeral home as well as from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday.