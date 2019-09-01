LEROY - Eugene E. Straveler Sr., 79, of LeRoy, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, with his loving family by his side.
Eugene was born on May 29, 1940, the son of Joseph and Laura (Eastling) Straveler in Brantwood, Wis. He was a graduate of Tripoli High School. On June 17, 1961, he was united in marriage to Janette Lehner at St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy, Wis.
Eugene had been employed with Maysteel for 40 years. He was a member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and ATVing.
Eugene is survived by his children, Julie (Neil) Weiss of Iron Ridge, Eugene Straveler Jr. of West Bend, Mark (special friend Loretta) Straveler of Eden, Dean (Stefanie) Straveler of Lomira and Jamie (special friend Brandon) Straveler of LeRoy; seven grandchildren, Matt, Melissa, Amy, Tammy, Kimberly, Lindsey and Megan; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nellie Thurk of LeRoy, and Josephine Schutt of N.Y.; also other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janette in 1999; two sisters, Catherine Weisinger and Rosemary Cooley; four brothers, Norman, Joe, Ernie and Hubert.
A visitation for Eugene will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, from noon until 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Sara Gillespie officiating. Interment will follow at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery in LeRoy.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Agnesian Hospice Hope for their compassionate care of Eugene.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)