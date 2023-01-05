Dec. 28, 1934 - Dec. 28, 2022

LYNDON STATION - Eugene Fitzgerald, age 88, of Lyndon Station, WI, passed away peacefully on his birthday, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lyndon Station, WI, with Father John A. Potaczek celebrating. Visitation at Conway Picha Funeral Home on Saturday from 9:00 to 10:45 AM followed by a procession to the church for Mass. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Gene was born December 28, 1934, in Seven Mile Creek Township, WI, the son of John and Julia (Fox) Fitzgerald.

He married Donna Fae (Beckwith) in 1958. Gene was an Equipment Operator for more than 30 years for the Milwaukee County Parks System, retiring in 1995. In retirement, he moved back to and cared for the place he treasured most, the homestead where he was born.

Gene is survived by his son, Larry Fitzgerald; daughters: Linda (Joseph) Fitzgerald Rozsahegyi and Loni (Mark) Fitzgerald Sumner; sister, Patricia DeBaets; grandchildren: Dan (Amanda) Rozsahegyi, Joanna Rozsahegyi; and two great-grandchildren: Minka and Zane Rozsahegyi. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, sisters: Mary (Edward) Scully, Bernice (Hollis) Yakel, Helen (Max) Harner; brothers: Leo (Anita) Fitzgerald, John Joseph Fitzgerald; brother-in-law, Eugene DeBaets, and grandson, David Rozsahegyi.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to St. Mary's Church, Lyndon Station, WI.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.