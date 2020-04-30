× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Eugene (Gene) E. Heidemann, age 85, of Beaver Dam died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at The Christian Home & Rehabilitation Center in Waupun exactly two months after the passing of his cherished wife, Elaine Heidemann.

Eugene Ervin Heidemann was born on Dec 4, 1934, to Ervin and Orna (Poetter) Heidemann in Milwaukee, Wis. He was a member of St. Stephen’s Church in Beaver Dam and was baptized and confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell.

Gene started milking cows at the age of 12 and continued to be involved with the farm until 2013 when he and Elaine moved into town. In 1955, he received the Wisconsin Outstanding Boy Holstein Award. As a young adult he was very active working with youth in 4-H dairy programs and Farm Bureau.

On Sept. 2, 1961, he was united in marriage to Elaine Olson in Dodgeville, Wis. They met at a dance at Turner Hall in Madison and throughout their marriage they enjoyed going to dances, square dancing, attending concerts and local community theaters. They enjoyed traveling in their motor home until they purchased a site at Pioneer Park near Lake Delton. Eugene looked forward to weekends when his sons were old enough to do chores and he could go to the Park to get away from the cows. He was an avid reader, enjoyed sports, family gatherings, playing cards and traveling especially to Florida each winter.