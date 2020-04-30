Eugene (Gene) E. Heidemann, age 85, of Beaver Dam died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at The Christian Home & Rehabilitation Center in Waupun exactly two months after the passing of his cherished wife, Elaine Heidemann.
Eugene Ervin Heidemann was born on Dec 4, 1934, to Ervin and Orna (Poetter) Heidemann in Milwaukee, Wis. He was a member of St. Stephen’s Church in Beaver Dam and was baptized and confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell.
Gene started milking cows at the age of 12 and continued to be involved with the farm until 2013 when he and Elaine moved into town. In 1955, he received the Wisconsin Outstanding Boy Holstein Award. As a young adult he was very active working with youth in 4-H dairy programs and Farm Bureau.
On Sept. 2, 1961, he was united in marriage to Elaine Olson in Dodgeville, Wis. They met at a dance at Turner Hall in Madison and throughout their marriage they enjoyed going to dances, square dancing, attending concerts and local community theaters. They enjoyed traveling in their motor home until they purchased a site at Pioneer Park near Lake Delton. Eugene looked forward to weekends when his sons were old enough to do chores and he could go to the Park to get away from the cows. He was an avid reader, enjoyed sports, family gatherings, playing cards and traveling especially to Florida each winter.
Survivors include his four children, Ross (Sunde) Heidemann, Kurt Heidemann, Beth (Bob) Sell, all of Beaver Dam, and Jill (Doak) Sommers of Verona; five grandchildren, Josh (April) Sell of Apple Valley, Minn., Nathan (Autumn) Sell and Rachel Sell (fiancé TJ Fredrick) both of Beaver Dam, and Jordan and Claire Sommers of Verona; three great-grandchildren, Carson, Otto, and Elsie; half-brother Don (Jane) Oppermann of Barrington, Ill., half-sister, Vivian (Walter) Arps of Rochester, Minn., half-sister, Donna (Ken) Claus of Saginaw, Mich.; half sister-in-law, Barb (Rick) Henry of Waukesha; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, aunt, Edna Heidemann, and half-brother John Oppermann.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Eugene Heidemann’s name to Lutheran Social Services and may be sent to the family or directly to LSS at 6737 W. Washington Street, Suite 2275 West Allis, Wis. 53214.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Agnesian Hospice and The Christian Home for their special care and support to both of our parents over the last year.
A private family inurnment will be held at Lowell Cemetery at a future date.
