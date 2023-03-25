May 21, 1932—March 20, 2023

WAUPUN—Eugene H. Boelk, 90, of Waupun died March 20, 2023, at Waupun Memorial Hospital. Gene was born May 21, 1932, in Lamartine, the son of Erwin and Elma (Buchholz) Boelk. On November 7, 1953, he married Lorna M. Fisher at St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oakfield, WI.

Mr. Boelk was a member of St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakfield. He attended school in Fond du Lac and Oakfield.

He was a former employee of Mammouth Springs Canning Company in Oakfield. He owned and operated Boelk Farms. He was a Sales Representative for Northrup King Seeds. He was a Town of Oakfield Supervisor for 26 years. He received a citation of appreciation from the National FFA Organization-Oakfield Chapter in 2000 and 2003.

He loved playing cards with friends and family in his younger years. He loved bowling with his crew of “Hilda’s Boys” at various bowling alleys in Fond du Lac County. His biggest love in life was his Republican Party.

Surviving are his wife; their four children: Noreen (Stuart) Henderson, Fond du Lac, Wayne (Gerri) Boelk, Barnes, Kris (Randy) Bentley, Waupun, Dean (Kari) Boelk, Oakfield; ten grandchildren: Matt (Jenny), Kyle, Dan and Gina Boelk, Mandy (Abe) Lemmenes, Wade (Kayleigh) Bentley, Laura (Patrick) Tan, Skye (Ryan) Van Dyke, Britney and Brock Boelk; and eleven great-grandchildren. He is further survived by two brothers: Lowell (Sally) Boelk, Brownsville, Robert (Donna) Boelk, Neshkoro; one sister, Diane (Ken) Arndt, Waupun; sisters-in-law: Donna Boelk, Dorothy (Larry) Binning; brothers-in-law: Harlyn (Arlene) Fisher, Leo (Lois) Fisher.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Duane, one sister, Charlene “Chum” Fenrich, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Carita Fisher.

Visitation for Gene will be on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with funeral to follow at St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 245 S. 2nd Street, Oakfield. Pastor Matthew Schwartz will officiate and burial to follow at Avoca Cemetery in Oakfield.

In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established.

