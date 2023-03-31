March 16, 1931—March 25, 2023

PORTAGE – Eugene “Corky” John Matysik, Sr, age 92, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Our House Senior Living in Portage.

Eugene was born on March 16, 1931, in Blue Island, IL, the son of Joseph and Agatha (Chlopek) Matysik. He married Betty J. Westwood on April 25, 1953, in Blue Island, IL.

He worked as a Welder and served his country in the U.S. Airforce. Eugene was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage and a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an assistant Scoutmaster in The Boy Scouts and had been recognized by the President of the United States.

He is survived by his children: Eugene J. Matysik, Jr., Michael J. (Jecima) Matysik, Phyllis J. (William A.) Henley, Linda J. (Richard A.) Gumz, Cynthia J. (Stephen) Dymek; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; sibling, Delores (Stanley) Cap; half-siblings: John (Catherine) Swalec, Joseph (Rose) Swalec, Stanley (Sylvia) Swalec, Caroline (Ed) Larsen, Thomas Swalec, Francis “Faye” (Bernie) Parchem, Joseph “Cookie” Matysik, and John “Rex” (Stella) Matysik.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Inurnment will be at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Portage. Military Honors will be provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.