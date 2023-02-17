July 16, 1934—Jan. 19, 2023

CERRITOS, CA—Eugene L. Melvin, age 88, of Cerritos, CA, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

Gene was born on July 16, 1934, in Wisconsin Dells, WI. He was the son of Clarence and Ruth Melvin. He graduated from Baraboo High School in 1952.

Gene enlisted in the U.S. Army and served two years. He went on to play halfback for the Wisconsin Badgers football team and graduated from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1958.

On November 12, 1956, he married Patricia (Balthasar) Melvin. Gene and Pat eventually settled in Cerritos, CA to raise their two children, Mike and Kelly. Gene taught at Bancroft Junior High School and later Lakewood High School. He coached football at Lakewood and Millikan High School over the years.

Gene was an active member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Long Beach, CA for many years. He was an avid golfer and gardener, enjoyed football, traveling in the U.S. and internationally, and spending time with family and friends. He always looked forward to their annual trip back to Wisconsin to visit family.

Gene is survived his wife of 66 years, Patricia; daughter, Kelly Simon and her companion, Dennis Iverson; five grandchildren: Kristin (Michael) Ginter, Michelle Melvin, Karah (Patrick) Fullerton, Jennifer (Ryan) Rushing, and Taylor Simon; six great-grandchildren; his brothers: Robert Melvin (Kenlyn Kimpfbeck), John Melvin, Dennis (Sue) Melvin; and sister, Joyce Klappstein; and many nieces and nephews.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Michael Melvin, his brother, Richard Melvin, sisters-in-law: Virginia Melvin and Marvel Melvin, brother-in-law, Michael (Susie) Balthasar, his sisters’ companion, Howard Thompson, and his brother John’s companion, Annette Pendleton.

The burial will be held at a future date at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Baraboo, WI.