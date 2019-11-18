MARSHALL - Eugene Lyle Blank, 84, of Marshall, WI passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam, WI. Eugene was born on September 15, 1935, in the Town of Portland, WI to Carl and Anne (Alme) Blank. He attended school in Waterloo, WI and was then a member of the Army National Guard. He lived in Columbus, WI and worked at Columbus Products for many years and later moved to Marshall, WI when he went to work for Trek Bike Corporation.
Throughout his life, Gene had a love of cars and enjoyed going to many shows and races all over the state. He and Phyllis enjoyed traveling throughout the country during their retirement and volunteered for their church as part of the Outreach program. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially around the holidays.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Moon) Blank of 40 years; his four daughters, Debra (Dale Bennett) Blank, Lynda Doogs, Amy (Bruce) Grahn of Beaver Dam, WI and Merry (Paul) Otero of Whitefish Bay, WI as well a stepson Dennis (Christine) Moon of Middleton, WI. He is further survived by eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hillside Manor for watching over Gene during the final years of his life.
A memorial service for Gene was held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Waterloo. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park in Madison at a later date.
Memorials, if desired, can be made in Eugene's name to the Parkinson Foundation https://www.parkinson.org/or St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
