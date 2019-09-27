RACINE—Eugene M. “Gene” Tennessen, age 75, passed away on the evening of Sept. 17, 2019. Eugene was born in Racine on May 29, 1944, son of James and Leona (nee, Fishnick) Tennessen.
Following graduation from Wm. Horlick High, Gene proudly joined and served in the United States Marine Corps. where he furthered his learning in mechanics. After which, he moved his family to Portage where he owned and operated Tennessen Transmission Service for 26 years and retired in 1997. He was a member of the Portage Elks Lodge from 1982-1997. Following retirement, Gene moved back to Racine. His lifetime hobbies included photography, competing in stock car racing and demolition derbies (with many wins), air boating, camping with family, riding his motorcycle and adding to his extensive model train setup.
Gene will be dearly missed by his daughters, Susan (Peter) Krueger of Neenah, Wendy Tennessen of Portage; his two granddaughters, Alyssa and Megan Krueger of Neenah; his mother, Leona Tennessen of Racine; sister, Caroll (John) Brodin of Brooklyn Center, Minn.; sister-in-law, Linda Tennessen; a niece and two nephews; other relatives and friends. Gene was preceded in death by his father, James; brother, Paul; and grandparents.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral home services include Full Military Honors on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, 11 a.m. and visitations on Friday evening from 5- 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10- 11 a.m. Private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Fisher House and Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee to whom the family expresses great appreciation to all who provided skilled and compassionate care for Gene as well as Grace Hospice of West Allis.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)