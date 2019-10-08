RIO - Eugene Michael Schliesman, 74, of Rio, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at U.W. Hospital in Madison.
He was born Oct. 9, 1944, to Mark and Adeline (Warmke) Schliesman at the Columbus Hospital. He graduated from Rio High School in 1963, and served in Vietnam in 1965. On Sept. 20, 1980, he married Kathleen Gleiter. He worked at Mosinee Converted Products in Columbus for 39 years. Mike was a member of Wings over Wisconsin, Ducks Unlimited, and Rio Conservation Club. He enjoyed deer hunting, trap shooting, bowling, taking photos, fishing, and being with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen of 39 years; step-daughter, Tari Bergquist; daughter-in-law, Brenda McConochie; grandsons, Shawn (Mallory) McConochie, Joel Bergquist; granddaughters, Amie Berquist, Ashley Bergquist, Brittany (Bud) Walker, Casey Mconochie; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Francis Schliesman; sister, Rose (Leonard) Hein; sister-in-law, Romona Gleiter; and nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by parents; son, Scott McConochie; great-grandson, Myles Prisk; siblings, Jerrald Schliesman, Margaret Schliesman, Mary Belcher; niece, Regina Hein; in-laws, George and Ada Gleiter; brothers-in-law, George Gleiter, Jr., Cy Belcher; and sister-in-law, Virginia Schliesman.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 401 Angel Way, Rio. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Rio. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)