May 31 1931—July 11 2022
Eugene Perry, 91 of Waupun, passed away July 11, 2022 at his own home.
Eugene was born on May 31, 1931 the son of Lucian and Estella Perry. Eugene enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 17 and spent more than 6 years as a G.I. and a student in Japan. He received his bachelor degree in political economy from Kokugakuin University in Japan on March 15, 1956. He was one of 900 students to graduate and has the distinction of being the first American of Caucasian ancestry to graduate from the university since it was founded in 1882. Upon returning to the states he started the school at Central State Hospital which provided general education for patients and later inmates at Dodge Correctional Institution from which he retired after 33 years. After retirement he enjoyed astronomy, carp fishing, and ham radio.
Eugene is survived by his three children: Kwei Lan (Dale) Toellner, Mei Lin (Jeff) Hull and Jiro (Kelli) Perry; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Taro Perry.
A memorial service for Eugene Perry will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 5 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday from 4 p.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.
