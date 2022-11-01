Jan. 17, 1932—Oct. 25, 2022

RIO—Eugene “Red” Ritter, 90, of Rio, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at At Home Again Assisted Living in Rio. He was born January 17, 1932 in Rio, the son of Bill and Ruth (Hurst) Ritter.

Eugene attended Rio schools and then went on to serve his country as an Airman 1st Class in the United States Airforce from 1951-1955.

Eugene was united in marriage to Jeann Pulver July 20, 1957 and they celebrated many years together until her passing in 2010.

He worked for the Milwaukee Railroad from 1955 to 1958 then worked for the United States Post Office as a Mail Carrier from 1958 till his retirement in 1994. Eugene also owned and operated the Theater Bar in Rio from 1958 to 1976. Eugene was an avid outdoorsman, hunting duck, deer, fishing, and trapping.

Survivors include two daughters: Staci (Mike) Graff and Carol (Pat) Dann; grandchildren: Taylor (Travis) Stobb, Jess Graff, Joe Graff, Jennifer Mason, and Melanie (Felix) Panasci; great-grandchildren: Meghan Mason, Molly Mason, Leah Mason, and Luke and Gabe Panasci; sister, Phyllis Beaver; and special friend, Ava. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Jeann, and other family members.

Funeral service with full military honors provided by the Rio American Legion will be held Friday, November 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Grasse Funeral Service in Rio with Rev. Karrie Landsverk officiating. Interment will follow at Ohio Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the special friends that visited regularly, the Poser Clinic, Generations Hospice, Randolph Health Services, Rio Hometown Pharmacy and At Home Again for the care of Red.

