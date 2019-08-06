WINTER - Eugene Stanley Nowicki, age 82, a resident of Winter, Wis. and formerly of West Bend, Wis., died on Fri., Aug. 2, 2019, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Eugene was born on May 15, 1937, in Beaver Dam, Wis. to parents Ben and Leona (Bushke) Nowicki. He attended and graduated from Beaver Dam High School, and on Aug. 10, 1957, he was united in marriage to Carol Jean Stark at St. Peter’s Church in Beaver Dam. He began working for Western Electric which later became AT&T, of which he would make a career in the Telecommunications field in Milwaukee for 38 years, retiring in 1993. After his retirement, he moved to Winter, Wis. where he was still currently residing. Eugene enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and was a perfectionist on the lathe where he had a passion for making pens.
Eugene is survived by his sons, Greg (Sandy) of West Bend, Wis., Michael of Kelliher, Minn., Doug (Renee) of West Bend, Wis.; six grandchildren, Jennifer (Beau) Reiner of Green Bay, Wis., Peter Nowicki, Sarah Nowicki, Jordan Martinez, Ashley Martinez, Savannah Nowicki all of West Bend, Wis.; two great-grandchildren, Waylon and Jude Reiner of Green Bay, Wis.; brothers and sisters, Bernie (Dori) Nowicki of Beaver Dam, Wis., Mary (Bob) Dockendorf of El Paso, Texas, Chuck (Deb) Nowicki of Randolph, Wis., and Jim (Jackie) Nowicki of Fox Lake, Wis.
Eugene was preceded in death by his wife, Carol in 1994; parents; and sister Kathleen Nowicki in 2004.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Thurs., Aug. 8, 2019, at 4 p.m., at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Winter, with a gathering of friends and family from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
A Memorial Gathering will also be held on Sat., Aug. 10, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral & Cremation Service in West Bend. Interment will take place next to his wife Carol at the Washington County Cemetery in West Bend.
Online memories or condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
