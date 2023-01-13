Jan. 9, 1930—Jan. 4, 2023

GLENDALE, AZ—Eugene W. Hermann, Gene to most, Gene William to a few friends and The Kid to a few co-workers, of Sun City AZ, passed from this world on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, just a few days before his 93rd birthday.

Gene was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI and was a graduate of Riverside High School. He was drafted into the Army and served honorably in the Korean Conflict.

After his tour, as a reward to himself for surviving, he bought a brand new, red and white, 1953 Oldsmobile Holiday 88 Coupe with leopard print seat covers. He enjoyed and drove the Olds for many years. A plumber by trade, he worked his way from apprentice to foreman, running large, commercial renovations and new builds.

Gene met the love of his life, Gwen Ann Jones, on a blind date arranged by mutual friends in August 1953, and the two were married in November 1954. They later welcomed a son, Tom.

Gene was a kind, soft-spoken, hard-working man who had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed swimming, gardening, fishing, silver craft, and playing cards. Favorite card games included sheepshead, cribbage, and hearts.

Gene is survived by his son, Thomas E Hermann; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Gwen; parents, Emil Louis Hermann and Otilia Hattie Podzimek; and by his sister, Louise Ann Webber (nee Hermann).

No funeral or memorial service will be held.