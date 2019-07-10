Eugene John Zastrow, 79, of Hustisford, received his Crown of Life on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Watertown Regional Memorial Hospital, after a brief struggle with multiple health issues. Eugene was born in a leap year on February 29, 1940, to Edmund and Alice (nee Moldenhauer) in Hustisford. He was baptized, confirmed, attended grade school and continued to be a lifelong member at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church in Hustisford. He graduated from Hustisford High School in 1958, and continued on to vocational school in Watertown.
Eugene was employed by the Dodge County Highway Department for 43 years, retiring in 2002.
He married Mary Kettenacker on June 11, 1967, in Onalaska, Wis., with her father Rev. Ruben A. Kettenacker officiating.
Eugene is survived by his wife Mary of 52 years, and two children, Micah (Amy) of New Berlin and Erin (David) LaPointe of Fort Atkinson, two grandchildren, Leah and Andrew Zastrow, brother-in-law George (Norma) Held, three nephews Brian, Steven and Jan Michael and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Corinne Held and Margaret Zastrow.
Visitation is Monday, July 15, 2019, from 9-11 a.m. at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church, in Hustisford. Funeral service will follow in church at 11 a.m. Rev. Jonathan Loescher will officiate. Interment will be at Hustisford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bethany Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the outstanding staff on the second floor, at Watertown Regional Memorial Hospital.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hustisford is serving the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)