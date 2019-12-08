BARABOO - Eugene “Zeke” Ramsey, age 83, of Baraboo passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital with his family by his side. Eugene, son of Perry and Marcella (Weise) Ramsey was born July 27, 1936, in Baraboo. He was a graduate of Baraboo High School, Class of 1955. Zeke was united in marriage to Charlotte E. Curnow on June 4, 1955, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo. Zeke was a member of the Carpenters Union and worked for Badger Army Ammunition Plant as a group leader/carpenter for over 30 years until his retirement. He was a longtime active member of the Elk’s/Waiter’s Club and Baraboo Bowmen. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, classic antique cars, football, baseball and guns.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Charlotte; children, John (Vicky) Ramsey, Jody (Russell) Cormican, Lori (Danni Knight) Hinze; eight grandchildren, Trina (Joe), Joshua (Jill), Michael (Katie), Ryan (Beth), Jenna (Jamie), Andrew (Stacey), Jordan (Whitney), Ashley; eight great-grandchildren, Karlee, Vicky Kay, Maddie, Chase, Savannah, Lila, Easton, Jaxson; as well as his sisters, Connie Fisher, Sharon Rego, Sandy Rudolph, Bonnie (James) Gallus, Brenda (Dave) Emery; sister-in-law, Charlene Frosch, Barb (Terry) Tabor; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Rick; sisters, Pat Monroe, Donna Helms; sister-in-law, Kay Miller; and brothers-in-law, Duane Helms, Thomas Rego, John Fisher and Jack Frosch.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
