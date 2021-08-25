 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Euler, Nelson E.
0 entries

Euler, Nelson E.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS/NAPLES, Fla. - Nelson E. Euler, age 94, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Avow Hospice in Naples.

He was born in Lowell, Wis., on Oct. 20, 1927. He retired from the Columbus Post Office after 30-plus years. He is survived by his wife, Joan (Frey) Euler; and sons, Tom and Michael of Naples, Fla.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US believes 1,500 citizens remain in Afghanistan

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News