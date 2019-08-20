REEDSBURG - Eunice A. Brenner, age 91, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Casa de Oakes in Reedsburg. She was born on May 27, 1928, in Reedsburg, Wis. the daughter of Arold and Dorothea (Schlieckau) Schuette. Eunice was united in marriage to Henry “Hank” Brenner, and spent 43 wonderful years together. They own Highway 33 Mobile Home Court, which is now The Courtyards. After marriage, Eunice and Hank moved to New Jersey, and later to Chicago where they lived for many years. They would return to Reedsburg for the summer months, weekends and holidays to visit their family and friends. Hank preceded Eunice in death on January 11, 2007. Eunice enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, listening to WGN Talk Radio and following the Cubs. Her favorite treat was ice cream. She had a fierce love of her family and cherished the time she spent with her four grandchildren, and her ‘grand dog’, Molly.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Gertrude (Walter “Fritz’) Wilhelm; brother, Edward Schuette; and sister-in-law, Darlene Schuette.
Eunice is survived by her sons, Tom (Robin) Brenner of Reedsburg, and Jim (Linda) Brenner of Chicago; grandchildren, Colton, Tommie, Olivia and Matthew; brothers and sisters, Henry Schuette, Verlyn (Karen) Schuette, Merry Ann (Leonard) Hanusa, John Schuette, Dorothy Mae (Ed) Zobel; sister-in-law, Mary Schuette; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation for Eunice Brenner will be on Saturday, August 24, 2019, starting at 10:30 a.m. at Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, with funeral services beginning at 12:00 noon. Pastor Beth Voigt will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials of flowers or donations to Casa de Oakes or The Conservation Fund, www.conservationfund.org, may be made in her memory.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)