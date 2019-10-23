Eunice Adeline Shanks, age 90, left this world on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, passed into the loving arms of her Savior and was reunited with her husband, Merlin.
Eunice was born on Oct. 4, 1929, in the Township of Honey Creek, Sauk County, Wisconsin, the daughter of Walter and Elsie (Willey) Steinhorst. She was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage and a member of the Caledonia Circle Homemakers Club.
Eunice and her husband, Merlin, farmed in the beautiful hills of Caledonia. They recently celebrated 70 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on Sept. 14, 2019. Eunice loved her family. She enjoyed gardening, canning and freezing endless amounts of produce. Eunice will be remembered for her warm smile, her witty personality, and the wonderful meals she prepared for family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Steven (Kimberly) Shanks, Kathleen (William) Statz, Mary (Daniel) Naylor, Kenneth (Joan) Shanks and Robert (Kathy) Shanks; her 12 grandchildren, Jeremy Shanks, Stephanie (Ike Lanman) Shanks, Jennifer (Brian) Oestreich, Michele (Bijan Warner) Statz, Joseph (Tasha) Naylor, Laura (Garrett) Colbert, Andrew (Ann) Naylor, Stuart (Opeyemi Daramola) Shanks, Douglas (Miranda) Shanks, Martin (Michelle) Shanks, Miranda Shanks and Ian Shanks; 19 great-grandchildren plus one on the way; her brother, Ronald Steinhorst; her sister, Marlene (Burt) Enstad; her sister-in-law, Virginia Shanks, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Delores (Russell) Higbee, Lorna (Leo) Wieglow, Russell (Shirley) Steinhorst, and Audrey Doll.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage, with the Rev. Greg Hovland officiating. Burial will be held in Shanks Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. The PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church or Caledonia Circle Homemakers Club.
The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage House, Generations Hospice, and Agrace HospiceCare. Also, thanks to Pastor Greg Hovland for all his love and support, and Ken and Beth Manthey.
