April 22, 1931—Feb. 27, 2023

MAYVILLE—Eunice M. Koch (nee Butz), entered eternal life on February 27, 2023, under the watchful eyes and caring staff at Crossroads Care Center in Mayville.

Eunice was born on April 22, 1931 in Milwaukee to the late Gustave and Elsie (nee Risch) Butz. She was united in marriage to Norman A. Koch on May 20, 1950 at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Horicon, WI. Norman passed away in 2003. Eunice enjoyed polka dancing with her husband Norman, traveling the U.S and visiting her brother Roy in Texas. You’d say HoChunk, and she would say when. Eunice was always ready for a trip to the casino and she most of the time came home happy. She was a proud Grandma and Great Grandma, who loved her family dearly.

Those left to cherish Eunice’s memory include her daughter, Barbara (Dennis) Moldenhauer; son-in-law, Ralph Breuer; daughter-in-law, Cindi Koch; five grandchildren: Shawn (Tom) Atkinson, Rebecca Volmer, Nathan (Renee) Moldenhauer, Brendan (Erin) Moldenhauer, and Kristin (Peter) Plashko; five great-grandchildren: Joshua Volmer, Peter Plashko Jr., Theodore Plashko, Adeline Moldenhauer, and Jasmine Moldenhauer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Eunice is preceded in death by her four children, John, Wayne, David and Karin; brother, Roy Butz and sister June Koch.

A private Celebration of Life will occur at a later date.

The family would like to thank Generations Hospice of Fond du Lac for supporting Eunice and her family during this stressful time. They also would like to thank the staff at Crossroads Care Center in Mayville for their care and compassion during this time.

