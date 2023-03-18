Nov. 29, 1939—March 10, 2023

LOVELAND, CO—Eunice Rose (Sternat) Krivonak, loving and vivacious mother and grandmother, left us and joined her Heavenly Father on Friday, March 10, 2023. The hearts of her friends and family are saddened by her loss, but we take comfort knowing that she is at peace.

Eunice was born November 29, 1939 in Leroy, WI to Rudy and Irene (Rost) Sternat. She had a happy childhood and graduated from Mayville High School in 1957.

In a time when settling down and getting married was the norm, our brave mom packed up her VW Bug and she moved with Lonnie Sage, Sandra Hanson, and Phyliss Weidmeyer to Denver, CO. She loved those times and spoke of them often.

She met and married Don Mayo and they made their home in Arvada, CO. Eunice, Don, and their six kids spent their weekends golfing, camping, and boating. When Eunice and Don divorced, Eunice went to college and got her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Northern Colorado. Mom was brave and never shied away from forging a new path!

In 1993, Eunice met Ed Krivonak and there was, once again, a sparkle in her eye. The two of them married and made their home in Loveland, CO.

Nearly every family holiday was spent celebrating at their house. Eunice and Ed were wonderful grandparents, who watched their grandkids often and were their biggest cheerleaders.

Eunice loved sewing and made quilts and clothes for everyone she loved. She sang in the church choir for decades and volunteered for numerous non-profits. Our lives will be less lively and blessed now that she is gone. We will miss having her in our kitchen drinking coffee or chatting with us on the phone. We will miss seeing her on the sidelines, bundled up in blankets, cheering our kids on. We will miss her love, her care, and her lively sense of humor. (Her last words were a cheerful “Woo hoo!” as she drove in the ambulance to hospice.) But we are thankful that she was able to pass in peace, surrounded by loved ones, and we hope that, wherever she is, it is lovely.

Eunice is survived by her children: Linda (Gary) Prewett of Fort Collins, Lyn (Mike) Nugent of Christchurch, New Zealand, Pam (Greg) Miller of Westminster, Don (Teresa) Mayo of Goodyear, AZ, Dianna Mayo of Arvada, CO, Neil (Katsumi) Krivonak of Seattle, WA, and Gene Krivonak of Denver, CO; grandchildren: Jason, Krystal, Michael, Matthew, Maike, Tyra, Serena, Ava, Emily, Harper, and Noah; and great-grandchildren: Jason, Jr., Dylan, Jaylla, Jaylin, and Raylan. She is also survived by her brother, Jerry (Darlene) Sternat, of Mayville, WI; and her sisters-in-law: Mary Jane Sternat, Patty Sternat, and Caroline Sternat.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Rudy and Irene Sternat, her siblings: Merlin, Rudy (Gladys), Earl, Arnold, Norbert, Elaine (Gilbert) Geschke, and her sister-in-law, Madeline Sternat. She will also join her daughter, Patricia Lovisone, her husband, Edward, and her granddaughter, Madi Prewett, in heaven.

A viewing will be held at Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland on Monday, March 20, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Her mass will be held the following day, Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Loveland. The Rosary will be at 10:00 a.m., the mass at 11:00 a.m., and the reception will follow. For further information, please visit viegutfuneralhome.com.