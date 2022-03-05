Sept. 1, 1921—Feb. 6, 2022

CAMBRIA—Eva D. “Donna” Hughes, age 100 years, died peacefully at the Randolph Health Services under the loving care of Hillside Home Health and Hospice on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.

Donna was born in Kansas on Sept. 1, 1921, the daughter of Emil Phil Roser and Ethel Florence Lura Kalb. She graduated from Dunbar High School in Nebraska. Donna entered the workforce before enlisting in the US Navy. She was stationed in Jacksonville, FL where she met Ed Hughes and they were united in marriage on Nov. 21, 1943 at the Naval Air Station. Following Ed’s discharge in 1947, they moved back to Cambria. Donna kept busy with raising a family and was active at the First Presbyterian Church and also with the local girls scout troop. After Ed retired, together they moved north to Lorretta, WI, making it their home until ill health had them move back south to Randolph in February of 2015. Donna enjoyed tending to her beautiful flower and bountiful vegetable gardens, snowshoeing, cross country skiing and fishing. Donna was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Cambria.

Donna will be sadly missed and mourned by her son-in-law, Fred Heidt of rural Cambria; her grandchildren, Suzie (Dennis) Roundy and Kim Heidt (Doug) Roeder, Alan (Raynell) Lloyd, Felicia McPherson, Eva-Nora (Patrick Steve) Torres and Kathleen Annette McPherson; her great grandchildren, Dustin and Colton Roundy, Kiely and Jasmyn Lloyd, Julia and Maya Torres, Bryanna and Craig Tillema, Caitlyn and Mike Roeder ; her great great grandchildren, Guenther, Avalon, Braelyn, Grayson, Orion, Aries, Aiden and Emmett; her brother, Donald Roser of CA; her sister, Rosalie Foster of NE; several other relatives and friends.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Kathryn Heidt and Carol Ann (Gaynell “Mac”) McPherson; and two sisters, Margie Thurman and Deane Mason.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at both Randolph Health Services and Beaver Dam Hillside Hospice for their tender loving care.

A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Beverly Thompson officiating. Following the service, a coffee hour will be held in the church fellowship hall. Relatives and friends may call on the family from 12:00 noon until the time of service.

