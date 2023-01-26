June 4, 1940—Jan. 22, 2023

TOMAH—Eva M. Finch, “Jickie”, age 82, formerly of Wyeville and Oakdale, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Serenity House in Tomah. She was born June 4, 1940, to John and Marvel (Eisfeldt) Miller.

Mom married James Greenwell and to this union, two children were born, John and Jodeine. They later divorced. Mom then married Bobby Finch, and four children were born to this union, Robert, Sherry, Barbara, and Ben. They also later divorced.

Mom had various jobs in the Tomah area: waitress, office clerk, and nursing aide at the Tomah Hospital. Later in life, mom went back to school and received her LPN license and went to work at the Tomah Veteran’s Hospital. She retired from there.

Mom enjoyed gardening, bird watching, traveling, thrift stores, talking and texting with her children and grandchildren, and furniture shopping. She was always looking for the “perfect couch”.

Mom was and will remain deeply loved and cherished. She will live on in our memories and truly be missed.

Mom is survived by her children: John (Stefhanie) Greenwell, Jodeine (Greg) Pomplun, Robert (Kathy) Finch, Sherry (Greg Henthorne) Finch, Barbara Ladron and Ben Finch; her grandchildren: Nick (Melissa) Greenwell, Kristen (Lance) Erickson, Matt Greenwell, Olivia and Natalie Schulz, Thomas (Shannon) Pomplun, Tiffany (Dave) Roberts, Kari (Clifford) Hayes, Jeffery (Danielle) Wood, Guy (Brianna) Ladron, Allie (Collin Adams) Ladron, Casey (Courtney) Ladron, Amanda (Cody) Heller, and Hope (Jesse Gruss) Finch; her great-grandchildren: Marissa (Alec Stanley), Tyler and Caitlyn Erickson, Gage and Jase Roberts, Kayli and Brayden Pomplun, Clifford, Jr., Chelsea (Korbin) and Keith Hayes, Jeffery III, Bernadette, Eliana, and Raphael Wood, Scarlet and Lilith Heller, Olivia and Jace Ladron; her great-great-grandson, Lane Joseph Stanley; her aunt, Geraldine Frei; and her nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Janice Deverney; and former husbands.

Graveside Services are being planned and will be announced at a later date. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.