Eva Sadoski, 82, Randolph

RANDOLPH - Eva Sadoski, age 82 of Randolph, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Eva was born in Shawano on Dec. 28, 1937, the daughter of Frank and Lillian (Schwartzkopf) Plovey. On May 11, 1957, she was united in marriage to her husband, Donald Sadoski, at St. Mary’s Church at Lost Lake. A feisty and spirited lady, she was wonderful at protecting her children, as well as her grandchildren, whom she adored babysitting. She loved to crochet and was an outstanding seamstress, even making her own wedding dress. A true nurturer, Eva enjoyed gardening, as well as raising calves and chickens on the farm. In her free time, Eva enjoyed reading, was an amazing cook and baker, and loved to polka.
Eva is survived by her husband, Donald of Randolph; children, Deb Sadoski of Randolph, Danelle Sadoski of Randolph, Diane (Brian) Butterbrodt of Fox Lake, and Ben (Cori) Sadoski of Randolph; grandchildren, Jerad (Rachel) Sadoski, Tyler (Whitney) Hughes, Gabriel Sadoski, Grady Sadoski, Jackson Sadoski, Tessa Sadoski, and Becca Sadoski; great-grandchildren, Harper and Baylor Hughes; sisters-in-law, Beverly Sadoski of Sheldon, Joyce Gorr of Randolph, and Imogene Graff of Beaver Dam; brother-in-law, Daryl Schroeder of Waupun; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, David and Douglas Sadoski; sister, Jane (Wilbur) Ganz; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jerry (Donna) Gorr, Richard Gorr, Jackie Schroeder, Michael Plovey; and other relatives.
Services for Eva will be held at a later date.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd, Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
135 Keller Blvd.
Beaver Dam, Wis. 53916
902-885-9999
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)