Eva Sadoski, 82, Randolph

Eva was born in Shawano on Dec. 28, 1937, the daughter of Frank and Lillian (Schwartzkopf) Plovey. On May 11, 1957, she was united in marriage to her husband, Donald Sadoski, at St. Mary’s Church at Lost Lake. A feisty and spirited lady, she was wonderful at protecting her children, as well as her grandchildren, whom she adored babysitting. She loved to crochet and was an outstanding seamstress, even making her own wedding dress. A true nurturer, Eva enjoyed gardening, as well as raising calves and chickens on the farm. In her free time, Eva enjoyed reading, was an amazing cook and baker, and loved to polka.