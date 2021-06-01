 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Evans, Katherine E.
0 entries

Evans, Katherine E.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OXFORD – Katherine E. Evans, age 98, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Oxford on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Katherine's life will be celebrated, with a time for sharing memories, at 11 a.m. on June 26, followed by a noon luncheon at ST. MARY HELP OF CHRISTIANS in Briggsville.

Evans, Katherine E.

Katherine E. Evans

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkey's 'sea snot' problem

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News