Nov. 27, 1932—Nov. 15, 2022

WAUPUN—Evelyn DeVries, 89, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison.

Evie was born November 27, 1932 in the Town of Alto, the daughter of Henry and Katie (VerHage) Loomans. On October 5, 1951 she married Kenneth DeVries at Alto Christian Reformed Church.

Following their marriage the couple resided in the Waupun area all of their married lives. Evie is a charter member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Waupun where she and her husband, Ken were youth leaders with the Young People’s Society and she also taught Sunday School. Evie enjoyed reading, cooking, and spending winter months in Gulf Shores, AL. She also enjoyed volunteer work at Bargains Galore in Waupun.

“When life is done, and I in death, shall draw one final breath, you are the one whose face I’ll see, my Blessed Savior who died for me.”

Evie is survived by her children: Kevin (Becky) DeVries of Pardeeville, and Kathy Navis of Waupun; ten grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; four sisters: Hildred Loomans of Waupun, Alice Posthuma of Brandon, Elaine Huizenga of Waupun, and Sue Davenport of Waupun; brother, Dr. Henry (Robin) Loomans of Suring, WI; sister-in-law, Janet DeVries; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth DeVries in 2021; daughter, Michelle DeVries in 2005; sisters, Helene Vande Kolk and Pearl Vande Zande; and brothers-in-law: Dean Huizenga and Clarence Posthuma.

Funeral services for Evelyn DeVries will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

