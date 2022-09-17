Oct. 27, 1926—Sept. 15, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Evelyn E. Schoeffel, 95, a resident of Beaver Dam Assisted Living and formerly of Horicon passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center–Beaver Dam.

Evelyn was born the daughter of Otto and Minnie Werner on October 27, 1926 on her family’s farm in Burnett. She was a graduate of Juneau High School.

Evelyn was later married to Elmer Schoeffel who preceded her in death in 2002. She was employed with Curry’s Foods in Horicon for many years. Evelyn was a member of St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Horicon.

Evelyn is survived by her son, Steven Schoeffel of Horicon; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Elmer; two brothers: Erv and Clarence, and a sister in infancy Ruth.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon. Rev. Daniel Seehafer will officiate.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family.