Evelyn Eunice Wiersma was born July 17, 1933, to Peter and Janet Vander Meulen. She passed to be with the Lord with her husband Garret of 71 years at her side.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Wilda Sennen, Teddy Pritchard, and Joanne Vander Galien. She is survived by three sisters: Dorothy Hall-Cook, Annette Henker, Ruth Stienhorst (Roger); and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her daughter, Debra Menge (Ken); and her son, Gary Wiersma (Marge); her grandchildren: Nicole Menge, Nikolaus Wiersma, Garret K. Wiersma, Yuko Wiersma Van Zandt (Elijah); and great-grandchildren: Emi and Ren Wiersma Van Zandt.

Evelyn was active in her church all her life. She served as Sunday School Teacher, Catechism Teacher, Calvinette Counselor and sang in the choir for many years.

Evelyn loved to travel. She was always ready to go whenever Garret said, “How would you like to go to . . . ?” Together they traveled extensively, three World Expos, three trips to Alaska, two trips to Africa, three trips to China, Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Ecuador, the Galapagos Islands, Panama Canal, Hawaii, and many other states.

Evelyn would often fish with Garret. She fished most often for muskies. Evelyn was an avid reader and word puzzle solver.

Evelyn had a great work ethic. Before the children were in school, she worked in various grocery stores, restaurant, and canning factory. Once the children were in school full time, she went to school to enhance her secretarial skills. She worked at Thorstad’s Car Dealership for several years. Then she moved to a secretarial position at Beaver Dam Hospital. Evelyn became very knowledgeable in health insurance and not only worked and retired at Beaver Dam Hospital but continued to work at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison and St. Clare’s Hospital in Baraboo after retirement. Evelyn was always ready to help anyone with insurance problems.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at First Reformed Church, 406 South High Street, Randolph, WI with Pastor Luke Baehr officiating. The family would like to thank all those who assisted in caring for Evelyn. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any monetary contributions be sent to Randolph Christian School, 457 Second Street, Randolph, WI 53956, 920-326-3320.

