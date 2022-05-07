May 23, 1953—Dec. 6, 2021

On Monday, December 6, 2021, Evelyn Gardner Leystra passed away at the age of 68, while visiting Santa Barbara, California. A small private ceremony was held for her immediate family at that time.

The family would like to invite those that love and knew her to join them for a memorial service and celebration of her extraordinary life.

The service and celebration will be held on May 21, 2022 at the Randolph Village Hall from 1:00—5:00 p.m. The family requests no flowers.

Evelyn was born to John and Barbara (Walters) Gardner on May 23, 1953. On September 11, 1976, she married the love of her life, Charles D. Leystra. Together they raised two daughters, Tara and Dana.

Ev was preceded in death by her father, John; her mother, Barb; and her beloved miniature schnauzer, Linka. Her brother, John Byron (JB) Gardner, passed away shortly after her on March 6, 2022.

Ev is survived by her husband, Chuck; her children, Tara (Dustin) Nielsen and Dana (Steve Smith) Leystra Smith; and many dear friends.

She will be remembered for her infectious smile, big hugs, and steadfast love and support.

She is greatly missed.

For a full obituary and to share your photos and memories, please visit bit.ly/3KbIXFh.