Evelyn Hicks, 75, New Lisbon

NEW LISBON - Evelyn Lucile (Pasch) Hicks, 75, passed away on Dec. 29, 2019, in her home in New Lisbon, Wis. She was born to Elmer and Dolores (Deichler) Pasch on Dec. 26, 1944. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Evie was raised on a farm in Clifton, Wis. She attended Rock Edge School and Tomah High School. She married Harley Lee Hicks, Sr. on April 7, 1961. She proudly raised three children, Rebecca Rae Ingli of Ellsworth, Wis., Harley Lee Hicks Jr., of Lebanon, Ill., and Gabriel Ryan Hicks of Holmen, Wis. Evie grieved the death of Harley Sr. in 2002. In 2008, Evie met significant other, Dick Carle. She shared ten years of love and joy with Dick, until his death in 2018.

Evie was an active participant in the New Lisbon Community. She taught Sunday School at her church for more than thirty years. She was a huge part of planning and preparing all of the activities for each annual New Lisbon Wa Du Shuda Days parade. Evie was active on the New Lisbon Welcome Committee, a Lioness, a member of the New Lisbon Auxiliary and Legion, and a member of many other New Lisbon area organizations. She worked diligently to help others and her community. In 1991, Evie was voted "CITIZEN OF THE YEAR" to recognize her dedication, time and service in the City of New Lisbon and the Chamber of Commerce.