Nov. 29, 1954—March 9, 2022

PORTAGE—Evelyn J. Coleman (nee Brewer), entered eternal rest March 9, 2022. Ev was born November 29, 1954, in Long Beach, CA.

She had fond memories of growing up in Southern California, especially family trips to the beach and the mountains. Though she moved to Wisconsin in 1979, she remained a lifelong fan of USC football and Dodger baseball. Ev loved handwork of all kinds, and was especially proficient in sewing, quilting, beading, crochet, and knitting. She taught these crafts to several family members and friends, and inspired many with her careful work, eye for detail, creative color sense, and precise habits of craftsmanship. Her legacy will live on in the many beautiful gifts she made for those she loved.

Ev delighted in being outdoors, feeding the birds and squirrels in her yard, and growing vegetables with her husband on her mother-in-law’s farm. No weed dared show its head in her immaculate garden beds. She was especially fond of bald eagles, and enjoyed watching the live eagle cam streamed from Dekorra, IA, while she had her morning coffee. Ev shared her husband’s fascination with trains and planes, and together they enjoyed many visits to the EAA fly-in at Oshkosh, as well as train outings with the Milwaukee Road Historical Society. She also loved to travel, and counted visits to Glacier National Park in Montana, as well as trips to England, France, and Italy, among her favorite memories.

After retiring in 2016, Ev enjoyed working out at LaVita, going ballroom dancing with her husband, attending weekly meetings with her knitting friends, and spending time with her family, especially watching her grandkids play sports. She explored her parents’ genealogy and found special joy in connecting with newly-found family members.

Ev is survived by her loving husband Bill; her children: Leslie (Matt) and Phil (Nikki); her grandchildren: Eva, Cora and Alex; her siblings: Sue (Michael), Phil (Julie), John (Patty) and Bill (Gayle); her mother-in-law, Florence; and sister-in-law, Patti (John). She was preceded in death by her beloved parents: Robert and Lois; and brother-in-law, Tom.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Raptor Resource Project, one of Ev’s favorite organizations. https://www.raptorresource.org/support-the-raptor-resource-project/make-a-donation/ Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.