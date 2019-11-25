BEAVER DAM - Evelyn L. Folyer of Beaver Dam passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the age of 91 years. She was born on Aug. 27, 1928, in Sterling, Ill., the daughter of William and Elveta (nee Hamilton) Elgin. Early in her life, Evelyn enjoyed travel with her family and friends. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, and had a strong Christian faith. She enjoyed coloring and spending time with her family. Evelyn was a loving mother, precious grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (DuWayne) Margelofsky; and her son, John (Melody) Folyer; her grandchildren, Shawn Folyer, Tim (Stacey) Folyer, Michelle Folyer-Smith, Shelby (Tim) Loomis, Sheila Margelofsky, Amanda (Greg) Ward, Jennifer (Andrew) Cunningham, and Jessica (Kirk Chambers) Folyer; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Leslie (Bev) Stern; her sisters, Betty (James Trimble) Forrester, Patricia Kubly, Shirley McCloud, and Rose Sheley. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Evelyn was preceded in death by her son, Dale Folyer; two brothers, Richard Elgin, and Charles Stern; her sister, Sharon Elgin; and one great-grandchild.
Visitation is Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street, Watertown, Wis. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at Church. Funeral lunch will precede the burial at Juneau City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice are appreciated.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home - Juneau is serving the family. Online condolences may be placed at www.berndt-ledesma.com
