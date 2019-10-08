BARABOO - Evelyn Lula (Haskins) Young, age 88, of Baraboo, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at UW Hospital, Madison.
Evelyn was born in Baraboo on July 20, 1931, to parents Boyd and Frances (Wilke) Haskins. On Jan. 8, 2000, she was united in marriage to Duaine Leland Young in Baraboo. She was a proud homemaker, but also worked as a district manager for Avon, and at the local Root Beer stand in Baraboo while she was in High School. She enjoyed embroidery in her free time, and she loved to play the organ at home. Evelyn and Duaine traveled out west in their RV and visited Hawaii as well. She was very devoted to her family, and they will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her husband, Duaine Young; three daughters, Wendy Swaney, Victoria Potter, and Lori (Tim) Brown; brother, Jack Haskins; sister, Lynette Miller; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a niece and nephew.
A funeral service will take place Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Redlin Funeral Home. Visitation will take place Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Walnut Hill Cemetery following the service.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)