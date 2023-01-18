Sept. 26, 1924—Jan. 10, 2023

NIAGRA ON THE LAKE, ONTARIO, CANADA—Evelyn “Lynn” Lloyd (nee Dippel) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the age of 98 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Baraboo, WI, on September 26, 1924 to Dr. Albert and Lydia (Isenberg) Dippel.

She was predeceased by her parents and by her husband and best friend of 44 years Gilbert “Gil” Lloyd, who passed away on September 9, 2014.

She is survived by her step-daughter, Annette “Tig” Lloyd; her family in the US including her brother, Albert Dippel, Jr.; and four nephews: Roger (Lena), Baraboo, WI, Robert, Palmyra, WI, Richard (Karen), So. St. Paul, MN, and Ross (Christine), Sturgeon Bay, WI and their families, all much loved by Lynn. In addition, her husband’s sister, Barbara and her husband Bala; and their two daughters: Sita and Sumithra and their families all living in Australia, also much loved by Lynn. In addition, Lynn leaves behind many close friends including dear friends: Sylvia Humber, Keri Humber, Zofia Hall, Joan McNulty; and the members of the women’s group, Beta Sigma Chi.

Lynn graduated from Baraboo Senior High in 1942. She began work as a Dental Assistant at the age of 21 and then became a Medical Researcher at Wayne State University in Detroit, MI. In 1969 she immigrated to Canada after spending a weekend in Toronto and falling in love with the city. Shortly after moving to Toronto, she met Gil and knew she would never be moving back to the States.

They were married in January of 1973. They moved to Barrie, Ontario where Gil managed a plastic manufacturing plant. Lynn became a part of the May Court Club, a charity group of women who have a shop of gently used women and children’s clothes with the proceeds being used to help the local community.

Upon Gil’s retirement in 1988, they moved to Niagara-On-The-Lake and built their retirement home. Lynn was invited to join the lovely women’s group, Beta Sigma Chi, she made many, many special friends both through this group and the wider community.

Lynn was first diagnosed with cancer in April of 2020. She received treatment at the Juravinski Cancer Centre in Hamilton and in October of 2020 she was cancer free.

Lynn began writing letters to her family when she first entered University and never stopped writing. She made time every week to correspond with her family and friends all over the world. She loved to write and receive letters her entire life. In addition, Lynn loved to read and always had a book or two by her side. She enjoyed photography, knitting and needlework—hobbies she got from her mother and father.

In lieu of flowers, Lynn would appreciate a donation to Doctors Without Borders, May Court Club of Barrie or the charity of your choice.

Details of a Celebration of Life and interment at Walnut Hill Cemetery will be announced at a later date.

Lynn’s was a life lived to the fullest.