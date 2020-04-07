Evelyn M. Carrig, 103, Lime Ridge / Sun Prairie

Evelyn was a fiercely independent woman who instilled that same trait in her children and grandchildren. She supported her family by working at Hankscraft Manufacturing in Reedsburg. Evelyn accomplished many life goals and survived many hardships that included the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic and the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic with spit, vinegar, courage, and, above all else, a lot of love. She got her driver’s license at age 50 and loved to travel. Her travels included Australia, where she even rode a camel, San Francisco numerous times, and many other states in the U.S. In her younger years, she was a chauffeur to many of her friends and loved Sunday afternoon drives through country roads. Spring was her time to show her love of gardening; roses were her favorite. At the young age of 98, she was a flower ‘girl’ in her granddaughter Emily’s wedding and glowed with pure joy the entire day. In retirement, she enjoyed gardening, stitchery, socializing and playing cards with her many friends, putting hundreds of puzzles together, and spending time with her grandchildren which included making candy, cinnamon rolls, and homemade noodles. Grams loved her sweets! Especially as she grew older, it was not uncommon for her to have an ice cream drumstick for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on some days.