Evelyn M. Carrig, 103, Lime Ridge / Sun Prairie

LIME RIDGE / SUN PRAIRIE - Evelyn M. Carrig, age 103, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born on Feb. 26, 1917, in Weyerhaeuser, Wis., the daughter of Henry and Julia (Working) Brill. She married Patrick Carrig on May 25, 1943.
Evelyn was a fiercely independent woman who instilled that same trait in her children and grandchildren. She supported her family by working at Hankscraft Manufacturing in Reedsburg. Evelyn accomplished many life goals and survived many hardships that included the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic and the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic with spit, vinegar, courage, and, above all else, a lot of love. She got her driver’s license at age 50 and loved to travel. Her travels included Australia, where she even rode a camel, San Francisco numerous times, and many other states in the U.S. In her younger years, she was a chauffeur to many of her friends and loved Sunday afternoon drives through country roads. Spring was her time to show her love of gardening; roses were her favorite. At the young age of 98, she was a flower ‘girl’ in her granddaughter Emily’s wedding and glowed with pure joy the entire day. In retirement, she enjoyed gardening, stitchery, socializing and playing cards with her many friends, putting hundreds of puzzles together, and spending time with her grandchildren which included making candy, cinnamon rolls, and homemade noodles. Grams loved her sweets! Especially as she grew older, it was not uncommon for her to have an ice cream drumstick for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on some days.
Evelyn was supported by many wonderful people in her late life. They include her first social worker, Bill Paul, Agrace Hospice staff, Wisconsin Care staff, and, for the past three years, Heartland Hospice staff were extraordinary. Evelyn would not have lived as long as she did without the unconditional love, care, and support of her granddaughter, Sarah. There are no words to describe the compassion and dedication she had towards Grams. Her granddaughter, Becky, always made sure she had her nails done, haircut and curled. Evelyn never wanted to be a bother to anyone and, up until the day she left us, she would independently shuffle her wheelchair around the halls of the senior home. Such a legacy she has left.
We will miss her presence and remember her selfless antics through telling stories of how she lived and enjoyed life. As Frank Sinatra’s signature song says - "I Did it MY WAY"; she did just that…she did it her way.
Evelyn is survived by three children, Patti Glassburn of Poynette, Jerry (Joe) Carrig of San Francisco, and Michael (Bev) Carrig of Washington State; a daughter-in-law, Linda Wade-carrig of Lime Ridge; nine grandchildren, Tina (Curt) Cole, Angie (Jerry) Schultz, Becky (Matt) Schweitzer, Charlie (Jackie) Carrig, Bridgette (Scott) Hubbard, Robyn (Tim) Waller, Jonathan (Jenny) Carrig, Sarah (John) Derlein, and Emily (Mike) Dombrowski; 23 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1966; a son, James; a daughter, Judy; a son-in-law, Pat Glassburn, and two brothers, Lester and Everett “Red”.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be held at St. Boniface in Lime Ridge.
The following tribute was written by Evelyn’s granddaughter, Becky, on her 103rd birthday:
These hands have graced 103 years. I may have gotten a swat or two (but likely deserved it!) by these hands but my memory really best serves me to remember the love they showed...in solitaire playing, in pointing, in waving, in cake making, in candy making, in gardening, in needle point, in candle making, in pancake making, anything in the kitchen, in swirling cotton, in wearing rings, in getting beauty school manicures, in working hard, in brushing hair from our eyes, in holding hands (even as adults), in handing over cash or car keys, and the list goes on...These are the most beautiful set of hands that I know.
