Aug. 3, 1922—Jan. 20, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Evelyn M. Richter, 100, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Clyman passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Eagle Wing’s in Beaver Dam, WI.

A memorial gathering for Evelyn will be at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father Will Arnold officiating. Inurnment will take place in Spring of 2023 at St. Isadore Cemetery in the Town of Clyman, WI with prayers beginning at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Clyman. Details will follow when available.

Evelyn Mary was born on August 3, 1922 the daughter of Frank R. and Loretta (Simon) Richter in Clyman, WI. She was a graduate of Watertown High School.

Evelyn was a Veteran of WWII, United States Coast Guard SPARS and a retired employee of the Jos. Schlitz Brewing Company, retiring after 30 years of service.

She was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Clyman and of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam. She had also been a member of the Altar Guild at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Clyman.

Evelyn is survived by her nieces and nephews: Kathi Stobo, Michael (Chris) Richter, Dean (Jenny) Richter, Peter (Julie) Richter, Anne Marie Cooper, Mary (Tom) Sullivan, and Margaret (Scott) Allen. She is further survived by great-nieces, and great-nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers: Earl (Elizabeth), David (Patricia), and Francis, and also her niece, Laura.

Memorial donations in Evelyn’s name may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Clyman, WI.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.