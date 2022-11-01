April 7, 1926—Oct. 27, 2022

PARDEEVILLE—Evelyn May (Dolajeck) Janisch, 96 of Pardeeville, passed away at Our House in Portage Wednesday, October 27, 2022. She was born April 7, 1926 to Julius D. and Lois I. (Sanborn) Dolajeck in the Township of Pacific.

On October 21, 1944 she married William “Bill” Janish. He passed away September 11, 1988. Together they had four children.

Evelyn spent her time working at the Hosiery in Portage and The Tobacco Warehouse. She worked on the election board for many years and was a volunteer for the Columbia County Helping Hands in Wyocena for Meal’s on Wheels. She raised money for the Alzheimer’s Association and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. In her spare time, she collected dolls, played keyboard, danced, and played cards.

Evelyn is survived by her children: Barbara L. (Dan) Ferguson, Charles A.(Kathy), Steven D. (Jody); three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her most precious cat, Sunshine who she very loved and gave her much pleasure. She was preceded in death by her husband, infant son Larry Dean, siblings: Gerald, Elroy, Dee Dee Horton, and Wanita Meehan.

Per Evelyn’s request, private family services will be held. Interment will take place at Pacific Cemetery. The family greatly wants to thank everyone who helped in all her care during her poor health. A very special thanks to all Our House staff that cared for her during her stay. Our family is so grateful. \Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com.

