Evelyn Workman, 98, Portage

PORTAGE - Evelyn was born on October 25, 1921, to Paul and Ruth Sindt of Tipton, Iowa. She passed away on December 28, 2019.

She married Robert Workman on July 17, 1943. They owned The Meet & Eat ice cream shop in Tipton, Iowa. She enjoyed baking, planting flowers and being a homemaker.

She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witness in 1939. Weekly, she shared in telling others about God’s Kingdom and it’s blessings to come.

Survivors include her son Steve (Margot) Workman of Naples, FL, their children Kate (Matt) Gilvin, Granger, Indiana, Lindsay Workman, Kenosha, WI, daughter Roxanne (Alan) Glick of Madison, WI, and their children David (Carrie) Glick, North Ridgeville, OH, Cassie (Joe) Cordy, Plover, WI, four great-grandchildren, Betsy and Eve Glick and Duke and Diesel Cordy and her sister, Marian Seifert, Davenport, IA.

A Memorial talk will be given on January 4, 2020, at 3 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 542 Pleasant View Rd., Middleton, WI. Visitation at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Workman or Glick families.

Kratz Funeral Home – Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.