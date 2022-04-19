Feb. 13, 1936—April 14, 2022

Everett Adelbert Cassity, 86 of Baraboo, passed away at his home April 14, 2022. He was born February 13, 1936, in the Town of Winfield, Sauk County to Everett C. and Vivian E. (Ison) Cassity. He grew up on a farm as the oldest of 10 children and after graduating from Reedsburg High School moved to Kenosha, WI to work at American Brass. He later began an apprenticeship as a carpenter that led to his lifelong career in the construction industry.

He first married Merry Jo Harper on July 2, 1955, and was blessed with two children, Billee Jo and Jim. On March 9, 1963, he married Nancy M. Walden and was blessed with three children Patrick, Annette, and Nathan. In 1969 Everett and Nancy moved to Baraboo where he founded his own successful construction company, E.A. Cassity Concrete Construction and later Nancy and he owned and operated Badger Cleaners. Everett’s hobbies included gardening, raising livestock, woodworking, wine making, and aquaphonics. He was a pilot and built two airplanes of his own which Nancy and he enjoyed taking to fly-ins. Everett was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Baraboo, WI where he served as an elder for several years.

Everett believed the words of John 14: 2-3 when Jesus said, “In my Father’s house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also.” Everett now rejoices in the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus.

Survivors include his wife Nancy, the love of his life and wife of 59 years; five children: Billee Jo Vujovic of Kenosha, WI; Jim (Mary Jo) Wellman of Baraboo, WI; Patrick Cassity of Wheaton, IL; Annette (Patrick) Elens of Plainfield, IL; and Nathan (Jennie) Cassity of Howards Grove, WI; twelve grandchildren: James and Nikola Vujovic; Michael (Errin) Wellman and Sara (Mason) Tracy; Zachary, Allyson, and Ryan Cassity; Abagail and Connor Elens; Elisabeth, Hannah, and Spencer Cassity; four great-grandchildren: Starr and Maya Tracy; Misha Wellman; Gianni Vujovic; eight siblings: Betty Selin; Patricia (William) Schmitz; Dorothy Arnold; Sharon (Clarence) Johnson; Susan Worde; Samuel (Kathleen) Cassity; Daniel (Rhonda) Cassity, and Matthew (Helen) Cassity; nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert (Luella) Cassity.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Baraboo with Rev. Matthew Gehrke officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be at Tucker Evangelical Cemetery followed by lunch at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Cemetery information: Tucker Evangelical Cemetery, Greenfield Township, Sauk County (0.5 miles south of State Road 33 on County Trunk Highway X which becomes W).

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Savior Lutheran Church are appreciated.