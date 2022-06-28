Ewald "Fritz" Macheel

A funeral service for Fritz will take place on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the First Reformed Church in Randolph at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Luke Baehr officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 30 from 2:00 -3:00 p.m. at the church in Randolph. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Memorial Park in Fox Lake with military honors conducted by the Fox Lake American Legion Post #521.

Ewald “Frtiz” Macheel was born on November 6, 1924, to Reinhart “Irish” and Hilda (Witt) Macheel. Fritz served his country honorably in the US Army Air Corps as a paratrooper who served in the Philippines and also in Japan under General MacArthur. He then returned home and held many jobs and created many things. He was most proud of his work for the company Fermilab in Chicago. Fermilab explored the smallest of the small, the particles inside of the atom. In his spare time, Fritz loved family ancestry and kept incredible records of his. He also loved travel. He loved a chance to visit and socialize with people and was able to welcome and long and healthy conversation and the occasional political debate. Frtiz will be fondly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.