Ewing, Helen Irene (Alexander)

In 1958 George accepted an engineering position with General Mills in Minneapolis, and the couple moved to the Twin Cities, which would be their home for the rest of their lives. Helen's first teaching position in Minnesota was in Roseville. The remainder of her teaching career was in the Hopkins School District teaching at Meadowbrook School where she started as a third-grade teacher. In 1962, Helen earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education at Wisconsin State College-River Falls. Continuing her education, she received a license in Remedial Reading and became the Remedial Reading teacher at Meadowbrook. Through even further education, Helen became licensed as a Learning Disabilities teacher. At the end of her thirty-year tenure with the Hopkins District, Helen had become Meadowbrook's resource teacher, providing special instruction and support to children struggling with learning and behavioral problems. At her retirement in 1988, Helen had spent 38 years in the education field, eight years in Wisconsin and 30 years in Minnesota. As an educator, Helen was highly respected by her peers and a loving and compassionate teacher to her students, always going the extra distance to help them find success.