Faber, Dennis Eugene

BARABOO - Dennis Eugene Faber, age 68, of Baraboo, passed away on Saturday May 9, 2020 at Wisconsin Dells Health Services after fighting cancer. He was born in Reedsburg on October 11, 1951 to parents Vernon and Margaret (O'Malley) Faber.
Dennis graduated from Baraboo High School and went on to graduate from Milwaukee Tech. He served in the US Army National Guard for six years.
Dennis was an artist, with a strong focus on watercolor painting. He enjoyed photography as well as sports. He played football and was on the track team in high school, and was a big fan of the Badgers, Packers, Brewers and Bucks.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Margaret; siblings, Pat Lankford, Charles "Mike" Faber, Tim Faber, Tom Faber, and John Faber; niece, Theresa Beckwith; and nephew, Gary Faber.
Dennis is survived by siblings, Kathy Beckwith and Dan Faber; sister-in-law, Jenny Faber; niece, Peggy Joslin; nephews, Mike Faber and Jesse Beckwith; great-nieces, Hannah Beckwith and Haley Joslin; great-nephews, Jake Beckwith, Emmitt Joslin, and Wyatt Joslin; and best friends, Jim Burger and Bob Steffes, as well as many other friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
