Fabian, Daryl L.

NECEDAH - Daryl L. Fabian, 82, of Necedah, entered eternal life on Dec. 11, 2021, at the age of 82, surrounded by his loving family.

God blessed Daryl with his caring, loving wife of 61 years, Carla. He was the loving father of three beautiful children and their spouses, Sheri (Kirk), Debbie (Rick), and Wendy (Mark); and six grandchildren, Michael (preceded in death), Jessica (Tony), Mitchell, Jeffrey, Shane, and Brittany. He was the proud grandfather of four great-grandchildren, Emma, Brianna, Kelsey, and Catarina. Family has been his main focus and his greatest enjoyment.

Daryl grew up in Tomah with his parents, the late Elmer and Esther Fabian; and three sisters, Sheryl, Carol and Janeda. He was also preceded in death by his in-laws, Harold and Lorene Hansen. He leaves behind four brothers-in-law, two sisters-in-law, eight nephews, and three nieces.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. at ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1106 S Main St., Necedah. Pastor Erdman will officiate. Burial will be in the Bayview Cemetery, Necedah, with a luncheon to follow.