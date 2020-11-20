Fabini, Diane

Diane was born on Sept. 2, 1950, in Lancaster, Wis., the daughter of James A. Lowell and Janis L. (McCluskey) Fabini. She was adopted by Joseph M. Fabini in 1956. She graduated from Two Harbors High School, Two Harbors, Minn., in 1968 and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1969. She was stationed at a radar installation in Duluth, Minn. Diane was united in marriage to Wayne A. Schmitz on May 16, 1987, in Las Vegas, Nev. They lived and worked in the Milwaukee, Wis., area for the next 20 years. Diane worked for non-profit organizations all her life. She was a proud member of the John E. Miller American Legion Post 146.