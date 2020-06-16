Fabisch, Donald M.

I was born in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin in 1933. My dad was Max and my mom was Esther. He drove gas trucks for a living and she was a housekeeper. I was an only child. In 1936, we moved out to a farm at Rolling Prairie and in 1947 we moved to another farm east of Beaver Dam on Fabisch Road. They ran out of road names so they used family names for the new roads.

We had 18 dairy cows. My mom raised chickens and ducks and gathered the eggs. I helped out with the chores that kids did. I'd haul potatoes in, haul apples in, I made all kinds of stuff on the farm. Someone gave me some tools and I did carpentry work. I was in 4-H from 1947 to 1959 and I was chairman of the Leaders Association. I was the leader for pigs, cattle, and woodworking in our local 4-H club. I graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1951. It was a challenge, but it was fun. I guess I like to meet people, that's why I liked it. After I graduated, I worked for my uncle on a farm from 1951 to 1957. I also loved to dance. There wasn't a dance hall in a 50 mile radius that I didn't go to. Madison, Watertown, Johnson Creek, Fox Lake, you name it. I liked the waltzes and the polkas. I went to a lot of mixers; the old guys knew how to mix it up.