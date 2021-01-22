Fabisch, Patricia A.

BEAVER DAM—Patricia A. Fabisch, 82, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Juneau passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at the Beaver Dam Memory Care.
A visitation for Pat will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 26th from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Seth Dorn officiating. Private family inurnment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam, Wis.
Pat was born on Feb. 10, 1938 in Beaver Dam the daughter of Merlin and Norma (Genrich) Rieman. She was a graduate of Horicon High School. She was married to Delor Pahl. Later, she was married to Donald Bachofen, he preceded her in death. She was then married to John Fabisch, who also preceded her in death.
Pat and John managed and operated the Community Center in Juneau for ten years. Together, with their families they enjoyed hosting a family Christmas dinner to brighten the spirits of those without family or a place to go. Pat was well known for her wonderful baked goods and many people often requested her apple squares, chocolate chip cookies, or chocolate cake. She baked and donated many of these wonderful treats for charitable events such as WBEV/WXRO Children’s Radioathon, Relay for Life, and People Against a Violent Environment (PAVE).
She was a member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam and served as a member of the Altar Guild and Ladies Aid. She was an avid Packers, Brewers and Badgers fan. Pat enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. She also enjoyed going snowmobiling and playing slot machines at various casinos.
Pat is survived by her brother, James (Faye) Rieman of Burnett; her children, Gregory Pahl (Jeanne Steiner), Susan (Jeff) Eberle, Diane (David) Braker all of Beaver Dam; her son-in-law, Mitch Kuhn of Beaver Dam; her step children, Debra (Kenneth) Wolfram of Juneau, Brenda (Curt) Apel of Colgate, Kari (Ryan) Justmann of Juneau, and Kristin Fabisch of Beaver Dam; 9 grandchildren; 5 step grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and her daughters, Beth Bachofen and Karen Kuhn.
Memorial donations in Pat’s name may be made to Hillside Hospice or to St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam, Wis.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Hillside Hospice, the Beaver Dam Memory Care, and Dr. Joel Miller and staff for their wonderful and compassionate care of our Mother, Pat. Your kindness will always be remembered.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
