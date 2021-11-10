Famiglietti, Ruth Mary (Battaglia)

FRIENDSHIP—Ruth Mary (Battaglia) Famiglietti was born on Dec. 18, 1933, to James and Elizabeth (Dietrich) Battaglia in Scranton, Pa. She grew up with her siblings, Bill and Betty. Ruth excelled in school, graduating with honors. She was a member of the Civil Air Patrol.
She met Joe, her childhood sweetheart, in elementary school. Joseph Famiglietti actually proposed to her when she was 14. They finally did marry, after Joe returned from Korea, on Aug. 8, 1951. They bought a home in Clarks Summit, Pa., and started their family. They had Lee Joseph and Lynn Ruth. In 1970, they moved to Wisconsin where their second son, Scott James, was born.
Ruth was an avid gardener who grew extensive flower and vegetable gardens. She canned and preserved produce to help feed her family.
Ruth had a strong faith in God and was committed to serving the church and the brethren. She was a member of the Worldwide Church of God, and later was a member of United Church of God.
Ruth had a passion for genealogy. She spent many hours researching the family tree and loved learning the connections of her past.
Ruth passed on Sept. 18, 2021, at Gundersen Hospital in Friendship, Wis., due to complications from COVID. She is survived by two children, Lynn (Bob) Rice of New Lisbon, Wis., and Scott (Dawn) Familetti of Friendship, Wis. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Jessica (Chad) Zimmerman of Holly Springs, N.C., Jason (Sarah) Familetti of Portage, Wis., Adam (Cynthia) Rice of Friendship, Wis., Hannah (Joshua) Rice of Mauston, Wis., Nathan Familetti of Friendship, Wis., Elizabeth Familetti of Friendship, Wis., and Brody Familetti of Friendship, Wis. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, Alexis Zimmerman of Palm Bay, Fla., Mason Zimmerman of Holly Springs, N.C., Terrence Holiday of Friendship, Wis., Ashlyn Familetti of Portage, Wis., Ava Scarberry of Mauston, Wis., Teagen Rice of Friendship, Wis., Joshua Scarberry of Mauston, Wis., and Trenton Rice of Friendship, Wis.
Visitation will be held at the VILLAGE OF FRIENDSHIP TOWN HALL, 507 W. Lake St., Friendship, WI, on Sunday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)