Famiglietti, Ruth Mary (Battaglia)

FRIENDSHIP—Ruth Mary (Battaglia) Famiglietti was born on Dec. 18, 1933, to James and Elizabeth (Dietrich) Battaglia in Scranton, Pa. She grew up with her siblings, Bill and Betty. Ruth excelled in school, graduating with honors. She was a member of the Civil Air Patrol.

She met Joe, her childhood sweetheart, in elementary school. Joseph Famiglietti actually proposed to her when she was 14. They finally did marry, after Joe returned from Korea, on Aug. 8, 1951. They bought a home in Clarks Summit, Pa., and started their family. They had Lee Joseph and Lynn Ruth. In 1970, they moved to Wisconsin where their second son, Scott James, was born.

Ruth was an avid gardener who grew extensive flower and vegetable gardens. She canned and preserved produce to help feed her family.

Ruth had a strong faith in God and was committed to serving the church and the brethren. She was a member of the Worldwide Church of God, and later was a member of United Church of God.

Ruth had a passion for genealogy. She spent many hours researching the family tree and loved learning the connections of her past.