Fannie J. Allegar, age 89, of Rio passed away peacefully at Divine Savior Hospital on Jan. 31, 2020.

Fannie was born on Nov. 16, 1930, in Portage, Wis., the daughter of Len and Cora (Arneberg) Woodman. She married Duane Allegar on Aug. 12, 1950. They celebrated 61 years of marriage before Duane passed. Fannie was a lifelong caregiver. She worked as a nurses aid at the Wyocena Care Center for 29 years. When she took up residence at Our House in Portage in 2017 she continued to be worried about the other residents and wanted to care for them.

She and Duane loved gardening, sports and especially traveling to England to visit their many friends. Fannie was a fun loving women who always had a smile on her face. She was also devoted to her family. She is survived by her three children, Linda (Darrell) Fehd, Lynette (Bob) Nehls and Kevin Allegar. She had eight grandchildren, Elizabeth (Nathan) Bernhardt, Brian (Tracy) Fehd, Sarah (Scott) Holland, Jennifer (Doug) Dietrick, Erin Allegar, Heather (Ken) Alden, Britton Allegar and Tyler Fehd. She also had 10 great grandchildren. She is further survived by her best friend, Corky Vrbsky.

The family would like to thank the staff at Our House as well as the staff at Divine Savior Hospital for their kind compassionate care.

There will be a celebration of her life on Sunday, March 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Wyocena Community Center. In lieu of flowers a donation in her name to either the Columbia County Humane Society or Our House would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. GRASSE FUNERAL SERVICE in Pardeeville is serving the family.