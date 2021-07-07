Farkas, Marlene A. Buehner Kottke

FOND DU LAC - Marlene A. Buehner Kottke Farkas, 78, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
A visitation for Marlene will be held on Thursday, July 8, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the SHRINE OF REST MAUSOLEUM in Fond du Lac, Wis. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Father Tom Biersack presiding. Entombment will follow at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum.
Marlene was born the daughter of Ervin and Marie (O'Connor) Buehner on Feb. 4, 1943. She was a graduate of St. Mary Springs High School in 1960. Marlene was married to her former spouse, Gary Kottke, on Aug. 25, 1962, at St. James Church in Oakfield, and together they raised five children. Marlene was later married to Paul L. Farkas in Bennington, Vt., on Feb. 4, 2003. Paul and Marlene lived in Hoosick Falls, N.Y., until September of 2020, when they moved to Fond du Lac to be closer to family.
Marlene had a lifelong love of dogs and was a member of the American Kennel Club as a successful breeder of champion Keeshonds for many years. Dogs were the light of her life, and she is survived by her beloved companion, Abbie. She also enjoyed many crafts, including painting and quilting.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Paul of Fond du Lac; sons, Jeff (Tammy) Kottke of Slinger and Greg Kottke of Fond du Lac; and daughters, Debra (Greg) Krapfl of LeRoy, Kim (Tony) Weinberger of Leroy, and Julie (Mike) Gemmel of Mayville. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Janice Buehner-Coldrey.
The family would like to thank the staff at Agnesian Hospice Home of Hope for taking such excellent care of our wife/mother/grandmother these past few weeks.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made in Marlene Farkas' name to the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
